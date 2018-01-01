How it works?
Coffee Pixels is an edible bar of coffee, made out of the highest quality, ethically sourced ingredients. Have it as your daily coffee fix, while boosting your day with an intense nutrient explosion.
COFFEE BEAN - delicious and economy-supporting
Made of specialty coffee only, the producers are highly-skilled workers who are paid market wages, thus, making it even better than fair-trade.
CASCARA - antioxidant explosion
The flesh of the coffee cherry is the second-highest naturally occurring antioxidant-rich food in the world, surpassed only by Dragon's Blood.
COCOA BUTTER - optimized nutrient delivery
A healthy fat that slows the absorbance rate of caffeine, leading to a smoother ride and helps absorb antioxidants.
WORKS LONGER
Coffee Pixels give you 4 solid hours of steady energy, as it's absorbed by the body more slowly.
IMPROVES BRAIN PERFORMANCE
Rich in polyphenol and flavanol antioxidants, Coffee Pixels boosts brain cell health, leading to better focus, memory and learning.
EASILY PORTABLE
Your coffee goes where you go - take it on a hike, on a flight, to the countryside. No setup required, just eat.
SLOWS AGING
By stimulating cellular energy production, it keeps cells more vital and preserves youthfulness, cancer-fighting.
NO CAFFEINE CRASH
Avoid the crash that comes after drinking coffee - a smoother ride rather than a jolt and a crash.
IMPROVES DIGESTION
As Coffee Pixels are made with the the whole coffee cherry, the coffee bar is high in fiber and polyphenols, which are responsible for a healthy gut microbiome.
Take it wherever you go
Enjoy your pixels while traveling, working, spending time outdoors, or whatever you do ... . Get your caffeine hit when liquid is not an option!
Experience the whole coffee cherry
Coffee Pixels Cascara. When Coffee Pixels Cascara is made, the complete coffee fruit is used – both, the seed, the roasted coffee bean, and the ﬂesh or skin of the cherry, which is called Cascara. This fruit is rich in protein, ﬁber, antioxidants and even contains little amount of caffeine.
Mild, as coffee with milk should be
Coffee Pixels Milk. For people who love Cappuccinos, Lattes or just enjoy those sweeter moments of life. Coffee Pixels Milk was created as a reference to the coffee shop menu favorites. Its flavor fully reﬂects the synergy of milk and coffee, that many of us love so much. And now it's edible too!
The Story behind
We love specialty coffee and the value it brings to everyone involved!
See how we got from liquid to solid!
A WORD FROM PEOPLE WHO LOVE COFFEE
"We tasted the early prototypes of Coffee Pixels at the Barista Camp Estonia in 2016 and could not wait to hear from Coffee Pixels about their progress."
– Ales Pospisil, EuropeanCoffeeTrip.com